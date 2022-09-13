Azerbaijani armed forces attacking civilian targets in Armenia — Armenian Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. Azerbaijani armed forces are attacking civilian targets in Armenia, the press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Aram Torosyan wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia) on Tuesday.

"The Azerbaijani armed forces opened heavy fire in particular at the civilian infrastructure of Armenia in various areas of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," Torosyan said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry notes that it will periodically report on the development of the situation, and urged citizens to refrain from publishing footage from the scene of hostilities.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that at 00:05 on September 13, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened intense fire in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk using artillery, large-caliber and light small arms.