Source reveals US still not issued visas for UN General Assembly to Russian delegates

TASS, September 12. The US has not yet issued visas to the Russian delegation to participate in the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, a source familiar with the situation told TASS on Monday.

"No, there has been no progress," the source said in response to a corresponding question.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asked his colleagues not to remind the US any more about its visa commitments. According to the minister, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is also obliged to ensure the participation of all delegations in UN events.

The High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly, traditionally attended by heads of states and ministers, begins on September 20. According to the tentative program of the event, the Russian minister is to deliver his speech on September 24.