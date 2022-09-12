Number of earthquake victims in China's Sichuan province rises to 93 — TV

BEIJING, September 12. /TASS/. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in China's southwestern Sichuan Province has risen to 93, with 25 more people missing, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Monday.

Earlier, the Xinhua news agency reported that 88 people died and 30 more were missing.

"As of 5:00 p.m. (12:00 Moscow time - TASS) on September 11, a total of 93 people died, including 55 in the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture and 38 in the city of Ya'an. In addition, 25 people are missing, among them are nine in the Luding County of the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture and 16 in the Shimian County of the city of Ya'an," the TV channel reported.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake occurred in the Sichuan Province on August 5. The quake was followed by aftershocks: according to seismologists, more than 2,700 of them were registered over the past week, the magnitude of the strongest one was 4.5.

The search for the missing continues. The government sent material aid to the disaster area: tents, blankets and food.