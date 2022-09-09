People evacuated to LPR, Russia from Kharkov Region due to shelling by Ukraine — official

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Maxim Gubin, head of the military-civilian administration of the Kupyansk District, on Friday said people that live in the liberated areas of the Kharkov Region are being evacuated to Russia and the Lugansk People’s Republic due to shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine.

"The situation in the Kupyansky district is now quite complicated and controversial. <...> Our troops are holding positions, and the city is in a fairly safe situation. We are now trying to evacuate as many people as possible in order to make sure they are safe. <...> We are providing transport, buses that take residents to the Lugansk People's Republic, to the Svatovo area, and to the territory of Russia," he said on Rossiya-24 television.

He said residents are evacuated "for at least three or four days." In Russia and the LPR, they are placed in temporary accommodation centers and provided with food, warm clothes and basic necessities.