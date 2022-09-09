Charles III to be officially proclaimed King of UK on September 10 — paper

LONDON, September 9. /TASS/. Charles III will be formally proclaimed the King of the United Kingdom on Saturday, September 10, The Times reported on Friday.

Earlier reports projected the formal proclamation to take place on Friday.

Upon his return from the Balmoral Castle on September 9, Charles III is expected to meet with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

At around 18:00 local time (20:00 Moscow time) on September 9, the UK television is to air the pre-recorded speech of Charles III.

Charles, 73, is the oldest heir ever to ascend the British throne. He assumed the title on the moment of his mother’s death, as, in accordance with the tradition, there is always a monarch in the UK. However, his coronation is expected to take place in a few months. He will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon. The Queen's funeral will take place 10 days after her death.