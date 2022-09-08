Creation of safety zone around Zaporozhye plant will secure Energodar — authorities

ENERGODAR, September 8. /TASS/. The adoption and implementation of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) initiative to create a safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will be able to protect Energodar and other nearby settlements of the region from Ukrainian shelling, Alexander Volga, head of the military-civil administration (MCA) of Energodar, told TASS on Thursday.

"Regarding the initiative to create a security zone - we welcome it," he said.

"If this project is adopted, steps in this direction will be taken and the task will be set. We all understand very well that the nearby settlements, the city of Energodar itself, the nuclear power plant will be safe from shelling," Volga stressed.