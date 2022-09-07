Serbia’s Vucic does not believe compromise in Ukraine possible

BELGRADE, September 7. /TASS/. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has said he does not believe a compromise in the conflict in Ukraine is possible.

"The best thing would be if the war stopped and all people on both sides began to strive for compromise solutions," Vucic told a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Belgrade on Wednesday. "But in order not to look foolish in public, I will tell you right away that I do not think that this can happen. Because I know, I know very well, what is happening. I know who wants to achieve the enemy’s defeat and how, and not a compromise."

On August 30, Vucic said that Serbia was not considering a revision of its policy towards sanctions against Russia. Earlier, the European Parliament by a majority of votes adopted a resolution demanding that Serbia joined the EU sanctions against Russia, as well as signed an agreement on the development of relations with unrecognized Kosovo, based on mutual recognition.

After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, Vucic, in an address to the nation following a meeting of the Security Council, said that Serbia supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but would not impose sanctions on Russia. He stressed that the country was temporarily stopping army and police exercises with all foreign partners. He declared that Serbia considered Russia and Ukraine to be fraternal states, regretted what was happening in the east of Europe, and would be ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Kiev. Speaking at the Globsec forum in Bratislava, Vucic said that 77% of the country’s citizens were against anti-Russian sanctions.