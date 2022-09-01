Single shell hits will not affect NPP reactor shop shielding — expert

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Single direct hits of projectiles will not affect shielding of the nuclear power plant (NPP) reactor shop, Associate Professor of the Sevastopol State University told TASS.

"NPP construction standards in the Soviet Union were similar either for the Zaporozhye Region or for Siberia. The most protected area is the reactor shop where the staff directly operates the reactor. It is under a reinforced concrete dome of special design. Accordingly, in case of shelling individual direct hits even by a heavy projectile will not affect this protection. It is worth to note that willful targeted shelling of power units under international norms will be considered equivalent to nuclear terrorism and this is the gravest crime, according to the UN Charter," Yuri Braslavsky said.

Ukrainian army several times shelled the Zaporozhye NPP currently under Russian control, using drones, heavy artillery and MLRS.