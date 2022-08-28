Ukrainian troops shelling Energodar’s residential quarters for about one hour

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have been shelling residential quarters of the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye region for about an hour, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporozhye region military-civilian administration’s council, said on Sunday.

"Energodar on fire! Ukrainian Nazis have been shelling Energodar’s residential quarters for about an hour. Explosions are heard. Rockets are hitting multi-apartment compounds in the city, where the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in located," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the city’s military-civilians administration, a multi-apartment building and cars parked near it have caught fire after the shelling. It posted photos and videos of it.

It also said that several people were taken to hospitals after the shelling.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. It most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.