DONETSK, August 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired nine shells of 155 mm caliber at Donetsk, four shells of the same caliber were fired at Makeevka, according to the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said.

"At 23:30, five 155-mm shells were fired in Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky district). At 05:05, four 155-mm shells were fired," the mission wrote in its Telegram channel.

Also, four shells of 155 mm caliber were fired at Makeevka.