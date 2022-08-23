UN calls for agreement to demilitarize Zaporozhye NPP — Under-Secretary-General

UNITED NATIONS, August 23. /TASS/. The UN is calling for an agreement to demilitarize the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the area around it, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary Anne DiCarlo said on Tuesday.

She made the statement at a UN Security Council meeting on the Zaporozhye power plant that has been called by Russia.

"All military personnel and equipment must be withdrawn from the plant. There should be no further deployment of forces or equipment to the site. The facility must not be used as part of any military operation, and an agreement on a safe perimeter of demilitarization to ensure the safety of the area should be reached. Regrettably, despite numerous calls and appeals, instead of de-escalation, we continue to see almost daily reports of alarming incidents involving the plant," she said.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar, is controlled by Russian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian forces have inflicted several strikes on the territory of the station in recent days, using, in particular, drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but some shells hit the infrastructure and the area of the nuclear waste repository.