Cavusoglu denies reports of Erdogan-Assad meeting at SCO summit, says Assad not invited

ANKARA, August 23. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad have not met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"Reports that there will be such a meeting at the SCO summit are untrue. Assad has not even been invited there," the minister said in an interview with the Haber Global TV.

Earlier, the Iranian news agency Tasnim said, citing its sources, that the leaders of Turkey, Syria and Iran might meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan.