Situation at Zaporozhye NPP under control — local official

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is under control and no strikes by Ukraine’s artillery were recorded on Sunday, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration said.

"As for the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP, it is regular and under control. Everything is normal. Today there were no strikes," Vladimir Rogov told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

He added that the radiation background at the station was natural. "That is, not only does it not surpass [the norm] but it is much lower," the official explained.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes on the Zaporozhye NPP’s premises, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks have been deflected by Russia’s air defense systems, however, some shells struck various infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility.