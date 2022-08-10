Swedish Minister does not rule out suspension of visas issue for Russians — news agency

STOCKHOLM, August 10. /TASS/. The European Union may stop issuing visas to Russian nationals, Swedish Minister for Integration and Migration Anders Ygeman said, cited by TT news agency.

"We need to seriously think now whether we increase the range of sanctions and change the EU visa regime," Ygeman said. "We can discuss it in relevant working groups and then, probably at a ministerial meeting, we will then look at what we will have," he noted.

Termination of all exchanges with Russia may have adverse consequences, Ygeman said.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania already decided not to issue tourist visas to Russians anymore. The issue is debated in Finland. The country’s decision to suspend issuing visas will depend on how the discussion inside the EU evolves, Ygeman added.