Erdogan plans to discuss construction of Akkuyu NPP with Putin

SOCHI, August 5. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi that he plans to discuss the project of construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant - the first in the republic.

"The Akkuyu issue, which we will be able to bring to a certain point after a certain assessment and make a decision on, will not make it possible to create delays in the implementation of the project. It is highly important to work and complete the Akkuyu NPP on schedule, considering that the plant will make it possible to cover 20% of Turkey’s power demands. I hope that the comprehensive assessment of this issue will be beneficial," Erdogan said.

On August, the Ministry of Energy of Turkey made a statement, in which it expressed its hope that the disagreements between Russia’s Akkuyu Nuklear, who builds the power plant, and a Turkish contractor will not affect the implementation of the most important energy project. The Ministry expects that the first reactor will be launched on 2023.

According to Turkish media, Akkuyu Nuklear voided the contract with its general contractor, Titan 2-IC Ictas. The Turkish company announced its intention to appeal the Russian company’s decision.

Earlier, Akkuyu Nuklear CEO Anastasia Zoteyeva said that the power plant construction will be complete by 2023 despite the change of contractor.

About the project

The Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant to be built in Turkey. The project is being implemented in accordance with the inter-governmental agreement, signed by Russia and Turkey in 2010. It is being funded completely by the Russian side. Russia’s Rosatom is a majority shareholder of Akkuyu Nuklear JSC, tasked with development, construction, maintenance, operation and decommissioning of the power plant.

The power plant will include four Russian-designed VVER generation 3+ reactors. Each reactor’s power output will stand at 1,200 MWt. Once commissioned and brought to full capacity, the NPP will produce about 35 billion kWh every year.