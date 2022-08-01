Lukashenko appoints Dmitry Krutoy as new ambassador to Russia

MINSK, August 1. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has appointed Dmitry Krutoy, a deputy head of his administration, as the republic’s new ambassador to Russia, the state-run BelTA news agency reported on Monday.

Krutoy has been concurrently appointed as a plenipotentiary representative of the Republic of Belarus at the CIS Economic Council, a special envoy of the Republic of Belarus for integration cooperation within the framework of the Belarus-Russia Union State, the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, BelTA reported.

The presidents of Belarus and Russia agreed during their phone talk on July 22 on the new Belarusian envoy to Moscow.