Russian national charges with conspiring with US nationals to use then as Russian agents

NEW YORK, July 29. /TASS/. Russian national Alexander Ionov, who is linked with the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, has been charged with an attempt at conspiring with US citizens in order to use them as agents of influence for Russia, the US Department of Justice said on Friday.

According to the US Department of Justice, Ionov "engaged in a years-long foreign malign influence campaign targeting the United States." Thus, in a period from 2014 to 2022, Ionov maintained contacts with three political groups in the United States (in Florida, Georgia, and California) and "exercised direction or control over them on behalf of the FSB (Russia’s Federal Security Service - TASS).

"Specifically, Ionov provided financial support to these groups, directed them to publish pro-Russian propaganda, coordinated and funded direct action by these groups within the United States intended to further Russian interests, and coordinated coverage of this activity in Russian media outlets. Ionov also relayed detailed information about this influence campaign to three FSB officials," it said.

Ionov is facing up to five years in prison.

Earlier on Friday, the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against the Russian national.