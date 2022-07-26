Preparations for referendum well underway in Kherson Region, says official

KHERSON, July 26. /TASS/. Preparations for a referendum on accession to Russia are well underway in the Kherson Region, Deputy Head of the regional Military-Civilian Administration Kirill Stremousov told TASS.

"We continue preparations for the referendum, work is underway across the region, polling stations are being set up," Stremousov pointed out.

The regional authorities haven’t set a date for the plebiscite yet, Head of the regional Military-Civilian Administration Vladimir Saldo said on Monday.

Stremousov earlier told TASS that the regional authorities supported the Zaporozhye Region’s idea to hold the referendum on the same day.