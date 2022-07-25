Transnistrian top diplomat accuses Moldova of putting pressure on peacekeepers

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Moldova seeks to put political pressure both on Russia and a peacekeeper mission in the unrecognized Republic of Transnistria, the republic’s Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatyev said on Monday.

"The peacekeeping mission is under constant political pressure. Russia is also facing challenges from Chisinau, who claims that Russia is an aggressor. Moldova’s parliament has passed a statement that Russia occupied the country’s territory <...> which is absolutely untrue," he noted during a roundtable hosted by the Russian Civic Chamber, which was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Russia’s peacekeeping mission in Transnistria.

Ignatyev pointed out that the Moldovan leadership’s unilateral decisions could fatally affect the Transnistria situation.