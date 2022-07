DONETSK, July 22. /TASS/. The city of Gorlovka on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under shelling by Ukrainian troops ten times during the day, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Friday.

According to the mission, the city was shelled from 122mm and 152mm artillery systems.

According to earlier reports, four civilians were wounded in Gorlovka.