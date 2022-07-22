RRC raises issue of uneven aid distribution in Ukraine — chairman

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Russian Red Cross (RRC) has raised an issue of the uneven distribution of international humanitarian aid in Ukraine with the governing board of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), RRC Chairman Pavel Savchuk said in an interview with TASS.

"We have our own opinions on various situations which we would like to discuss. For example, we have already raised the issue of the necessity to distribute humanitarian aid evenly. <...> The large volumes of international humanitarian aid are concentrated in Ukraine’s western part and in the countries bordering Ukraine’s western part while Ukraine’s eastern part and Donbass are left without the necessary humanitarian aid," he said.

"In the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to help everyone - there are over 2 mln refugees in Russia. We try to detect the most vulnerable groups: women with children under the age of three, the elderly over 65 years of age, families with handicapped children and simply with disabled people, families with multiple children," the official noted.

According to him, the RRC collected over 1.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid in Russia and delivered it to the refugees in southern regions.