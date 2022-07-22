Captured saboteur reveals location of arms cache in Kherson

KHERSON, July 22. /TASS/. A member of a Ukrainian sabotage group detained in the Kherson region has revealed the location of an arms cache, a TASS correspondent reported.

Law enforcement officers seized several machine guns, machine gun ammunition, a grenade launcher and grenades from the cache.

A source in Russian intelligence services earlier told TASS that three members of a sabotage group had been detained in the Kherson Region. The group planned to carry out a series of terrorist attacks on social infrastructure facilities on the instructions from the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU). The group was supervised by SBU officer Sergey Rogozinsky who had left Kherson for Nikolaev after Russia’s special military operation began. Russian intel officers are now working to establish his whereabouts. Apart from the exposed group, Rogozinsky supervised two more, the source said. One of them was eliminated, while members of the second one were apprehended.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in mid-March that Russian troops had taken full control of the region. A military-civilian administration was formed there in late April. The threat of terrorism remains high in the region as sabotage and reconnaissance groups keep trying to destabilize the situation. A series of assassination attempts on members of the military-civilian administration took place in the region earlier.