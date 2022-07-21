Zelensky says he expects news from Turkey on unblocking Ukrainian ports

KIEV, July 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday said he expected news from Turkey the next day will be about unblocking Ukrainian ports.

"Tomorrow we expect news for our country from Turkey regarding the unblocking of our ports," he said in a video posted to his Telegram account.

The administration of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the signing ceremony for the grain export agreement will be held at the Dolmabahce Palace on July 22. It said representatives of Russia and Ukraine will sign the agreement in the presence of Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Details of the agreement haven’t been disclosed yet.