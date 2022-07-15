Joint forces hit ‘Right Sector’ battalion on Artyomovsk, LPR People’s Militia says

LUGANSK, July 15. /TASS/. DPR, LPR and Russian forces hit the "Right sector" nationalist battalion (outlawed in Russia) in Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), who was commanding Ukrainian forces in Seversk, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko told TASS Friday.

"Today, the General Staff of the Russian Federation announced serious strikes on the settlement of Artyomovsk, where ‘Right sector’ nationalist battalions were concentrated. It were these battalions who commanded the forces that were in Seversk; and the radicals who lost contact with their command, have panicked and decided to abandon their positions," he said.