Uzbek president relaxes state of emergency in Karakalpakstan

TASHKENT, July 13. /TASS/. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has relaxed the state of emergency that he introduced in Karakalpakstan due to mass unrest there on July 1-2, the presidential press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Given the stabilization of the situation in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the return of the life of the region’s residents to normal, the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan decided to relax the state of emergency introduced in the territory of Karakalpakstan by establishing a new curfew timeframe from 23:00 to 05:00 (from 21:00 to 03:00 Moscow time) instead of from 21:00 to 07:00 (from 19:00 to 05:00 Moscow time)," the statement said.

Mass riots erupted in Karakalpakstan on July 1-2 under the pretext of disagreement with the change in the status of the region that was proposed in a new edition of the Uzbek Constitution. About 20 people were killed during the unrest, including 14 civilians and four military and law enforcement officers. Officials said that citizens were misled as part of an effort to seize control of government agencies. The president of Uzbekistan introduced a month-long state of emergency in the region, stipulating a curfew. The head of state also dropped the proposed changes to the Constitution that would strip Karakalpakstan of the status of a sovereign republic within Uzbekistan and a right to secede following a referendum.