Servicemen of Kiev’s air assault brigade flee Artyomovsk — source

LUGANSK, July 8. /TASS/. Servicemen of Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade refused to defend the LPR city of Artyomovsk and moved to the rear in large numbers, a source close to the LPR People’s Militia has told TASS.

"Servicemen of Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade refused to participate in the battle for Artyomovsk [an LPR city temporarily controlled by the Kiev troops], and deserted to rear positions en masse," the source said.

The Russian Aerospace Forces eliminated up to 350 Ukrainian servicemen and 20 armored vehicles belonging to two mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade near Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.