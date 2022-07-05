Russian investigators seeking information related to OSCE’s work in Ukraine’s interests

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee announced on Tuesday that it will request information from the National Guard confirming the close work of OSCE observers in the interests of the Ukrainian special services.

The Russian National Guard said on Monday that its special forces discovered documents in the house of a former head of Ukraine’s Security Service for the Kherson Region, General Vyacheslav Savchenko, confirming that OSCE observers worked in the interests of Ukrainian intelligence. A map showing the location of the Russian Armed Forces’ units in border regions was also uncovered.

Russian investigators said they would probe into the uncovered evidence and assess those involved under criminal law.