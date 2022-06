MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The shelling of Donetsk and other settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has become less intense, but the situation is still precarious, Denis Pushilin, the DPR head, said on Rossiya-24 news channel on Thursday.

"The situation is still difficult indeed, even taking into account the decrease in the number of bombardments of Donetsk and other populated localities that have recently come under barbaric shelling. Now it is not so," he said.