China deeply concerned by NATO’s new strategic concept — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, June 29. /TASS/. China is deeply concerned by the implications of NATO’s new strategic concept, Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun has said.

"China pays close attention to NATO strategic adjustment, and is deeply concerned about the policy implications of the so-called ‘Strategic Concept.’ Certain NATO leaders lately painted other countries as a threat. But the fact is it’s NATO itself that has made troubles in different parts of the world," he told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"We urge NATO to learn its lessons and not to use Ukraine crisis as excuse to stoke worldwide bloc confrontation or a new Cold War," he added.