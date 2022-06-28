Ukrainian drone downed in western Russia, no casualties — governor

KURSK, June 29. /TASS/. A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was downed late on Tuesday to the east of the western Russian city of Kursk, no casualties or damage have been reported so far, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit has said.

"At approximately 22:17 today [on Tuesday], a Ukrainian drone was shot down east of Kursk. According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties or damage. I ask everyone to stay calm," Starovoit wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to the official, Russian military and special services are already working at the scene. Russian troops in the area have been put on high alert.

Kursk is located about 150 km away from the Russian-Ukrainian border. Numerous shelling attacks on local checkpoints have been reported since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Also, several Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been downed in the reported period.