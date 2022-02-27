Authorities report fire at oil storage facility near Kiev

KIEV, February 27. /TASS/. The Kiev city administration reported early on Sunday that a fire broke out an oil storage facility in the city of Vasilkov near Ukraine’s capital.

"Attention: if you are staying at home, close all windows tightly. Due to a fire at a tank farm facility in Vasilkov, smoke and harmful substances can be brought by wind," the city administration said in its Telegram channel.

Vasilkov mayor Natalya Balasinovich also told Ukraine-24 that an oil storage facility was on fire in the city.