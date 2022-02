TOKYO, February 27. /TASS/. Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) will hold a conference on Sunday to discuss the situation around Ukraine and Russia’s military operation there, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said in an NHK TV broadcast on Sunday.

"A conference of G7 [foreign] ministers is scheduled for today," he said.

According to Hayashi, G7 nations share common values and should continue their close coordination in connection with the situation in Ukraine.