Ukraine closes checkpoints on border with Russia, Belarus

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Ukraine has temporarily closed checkpoints on its borders with Russia and Belarus, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said on Saturday.

"The government has made the decision to temporarily close checkpoints on the state border with Russia and Belarus," he said. "Ukrainian citizens, staying in those countries and willing to return home, will have an opportunity to do so safely and without restriction."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Its objectives are demilitarization and denazification of the country.