DPR says 12 civilians killed on its territory over past 10 days

DONETSK, February 26. /TASS/. At least 12 civilians were killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past ten days, the republic’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Saturday.

"A total of 12 civilians died. Today, one person was fatally wounded. 33 civilians sustained injuries of varying degrees, including four who were wounded today. One of them is a teenager born in 2006," the mission said in a statement.

According to the mission, a total of 7,492 projectiles have been fired at the republic since February 17, including Tochka-U tactical missiles. In the reported period, 195 houses and 110 objects of civilian infrastructure were damaged. This includes five hospitals and ten educational facilities, as well as electricity, water and gas supply lines and facilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Its objectives are demilitarization and denazification of the country.