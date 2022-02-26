Ukraine may discuss neutral status, security guarantees with Russia - Zelensky’s office

KIEV, February 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky may discuss with Russia a neutral status and security guarantees for Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian leader’s chief of staff told the UNIAN news service.

"It will be, first of all, a detailed conversation about peace and ceasefire," he said. "A neutral status with a clear package of security guarantees is an option that will probably also be on the table."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to send a Russian delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine. Peskov later said Ukraine proposed Warsaw instead of Minsk and then halted communication. Sergey Nikiforov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian president, said Zelensky agreed to talks on peace and ceasefire and negotiations were ongoing about the place and time for the talks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to appeals by the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories and aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian troops are not targeting cities, but are incapacitating only military infrastructure and therefore there are no threats to the civilian population.