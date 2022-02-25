International Criminal Court may investigate war crimes in Ukraine starting from 2014

THE HAGUE, February 25. /TASS/. The International Criminal Court (ICC) is monitoring developments in Ukraine and may launch an investigation into acts of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed on its territory, Chief Prosecutor of the ICC Karim Ahmad Khan stated on Friday.

"I remind all parties conducting military operations in Ukraine that, in accordance with the statement of September 8, 2015 on the recognition of the jurisdiction of the ICC (on the territory of Ukraine - TASS), my office may exercise its jurisdiction over and investigate any act of genocide, crime against humanity or war crime committed within the territory of Ukraine since 20 February 2014 onwards," Khan added.

It also states that "any person who commits such crimes, including by ordering, inciting or contributing in another manner to the commission of these crimes may be liable to prosecution before the Court." The Chief Prosecutor noted the need to comply with the obligations by all parties to the conflict within the framework of international law.

The International Criminal Court noted that the authority will continue to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine "and all those guilty of violent crimes will be brought to justice."

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the appeal of the leaders of the republics of Donbass and announced a special military operation. He stressed that Moscow has no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories. The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.