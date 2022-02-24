Ukraine ready to talk in security in different formats - President

KIEV, February 24. /TASS/. Ukraine is ready to talk on security with everyone, including Russia, President Vladimir Zelensky said in his video address posted by the presidential administration.

"Security of Ukraine is linked to security of our neighbors. There is a need at present to talk about security of entire Europe. However, our main goal is peace in Ukraine and security of our nationals. To this end we are ready to talk with everyone, including you [Russia - TASS] in any formats, on any floors," Zelensky said.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced recognition of sovereignty of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual help were signed with their leaders.