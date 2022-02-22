Assassination attempt committed against Donetsk’s former defense minister

DONETSK, February 22. /TASS/. A resident of Donetsk was injured as a result of an assassination attempt against the Donetsk People’s Republic’s former defense minister, Vladimir Kononov, the DPR State Security Ministry said on Tuesday.

"At 16:32 there was an attempted terrorist attack against the DPR’s former defense minister, Vladimir Kononov, at the corner of the Lazarenko and Tsusimskaya streets," the report reads.

The bomb explosion injured a local resident.

"It has been established that the man was going to a meeting with Kononov," the State Security Ministry said.