OSCE urges Russia to immediately rescind its decision on recognizing DPR, LPR

WARSAW/VIENNA, February 22. /TASS/. OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Margareta Cederfelt and OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Secretary General Roberto Montella condemned Russia’s decision to recognize the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) as independent, according to the organization’s statement published on Tuesday.

"This step is a breach of international law and fundamental OSCE principles and runs counter to the Minsk agreements. As all OSCE participating States, Russia has undertaken commitments to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of others. We call on Russia to immediately rescind this decision," the statement noted.

According to the OSCE, "the recognition will only fuel further tensions and will separate the populations living in these regions from the rest of their country, Ukraine."

Earlier, on his Twitter, Poland’s top diplomat urged Russia to refrain from any military action in order to implement its decision on recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.