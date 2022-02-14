Japan reduces embassy staff in Ukraine, says foreign ministry

TOKYO, February 14. /TASS/. The Japanese Foreign Ministry has reduced the number of embassy staff in Ukraine, only essential personnel remain in the country, the diplomatic service said on Monday, noting that the embassy would offer only limited functions.

On Friday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry called on the country’s citizens to immediately leave Ukraine, explaining this decision by the growing tensions near the Russian-Ukrainian border. The diplomatic service emphasized that "further development of the situation remained unpredictable, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts" aiming to resolve the conflict.

According to the Japanese government, the office of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also set up a crisis headquarters to collect and analyze information on the situation around Ukraine.

Concerns over Moscow’s alleged preparations for an invasion of Ukraine have been increasingly announced in the West and in Kiev recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not exclude some possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.