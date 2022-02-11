France stands to search for diplomatic settlement of Ukrainian issue — spokesman

PARIS, February 11. /TASS/. France will continue to search for options for a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, France’s government spokesman and Secretary of State Gabriel Attal told the Europe-1 radio station on Friday.

"France stands for continuing the search for a diplomatic solution for de-escalation," Attal said. "We intend to move forward on this path."

At the same time, the State Secretary admitted that the situation in Ukraine "remains very unstable," and added that the Normandy Quartet talks (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) should play a significant role in the normalization process. "In this context, we consider important the new meeting of the political advisers to the Quartet’s leaders held in Berlin on Thursday," Attal added.

Negotiations of the political advisers to the Normandy Quartet’s leaders took place in the German capital on February 10. The previous negotiations in this format took place on January 26 in Paris.