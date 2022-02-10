NATO has positive proposals to discuss with Russia — UK top diplomat

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. NATO wants to discuss with Russia a number of positive proposals, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs Liz Truss said at a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

"Russia can work through the NATO-Russia Council to improve trust and transparency on issues like force posture. NATO put forward positive proposals, which we want to discuss with Russia," Truss said.

"We have put proposals on the table to improve transparency and confidence and I want us to take those talks forward," she added.

Truss also said progress "can't come at the expense of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and it can't come at the expense of NATO's open-door policy."