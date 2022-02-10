US strips Latin American states from freedom of choice in their statements - embassy

WASHINGTON, February 10. /TASS/. The US authorities in their statements over Russia strip countries of the Western hemisphere from "a free choice of foreign policy orientation and partners", the Russian Embassy in Washington said on Wednesday, commenting on the statement by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

"According to <...> Nuland, Latin American states that choose to invite Russian support "naturally pose a threat to democracy" in the Western Hemisphere. State Department thereby denies the region’s sovereign states a free choice of foreign policy orientation and partners," the statement reads on the embassy’s Twitter page.