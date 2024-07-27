Lavrov takes part in meeting of EAS delegations’ heads with PM of Laos

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participates in the meeting of heads of delegations of the East Asia Summit (EAS) ministers’ meeting with Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone, the Russian Foreign Ministry says on its Telegram channel.

Lavrov is visiting Laos from July 25 to 27. He had several bilateral meetings on Thursday and took part in the meeting of foreign ministers in the Russia - ASEAN format on Friday. He is expected to participate in the EAS ministerial meeting on Saturday.