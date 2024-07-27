Russia starts series production of acoustic intelligence system

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia has started series production of a low-cost BUKH2 (Sova) acoustic intelligence system, Tallamho design bureau told TASS.

"We started series production of the second generation of the BUKH2 acoustic intelligence system. Series production has also been launched for the Malik acoustic drone detector updated to the second version in portable and mobile variants," the design bureau said.

A new miniature item was also added to the Malik detectors product line, Tallamho noted. "The new product was named Malik-Milli because it has the smallest size, compared to previous ones. Its dimensions are just 11x8.5x3 cm," the design bureau said.