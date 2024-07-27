Modi may offer mediation in solving Ukrainian conflict — source

NEW DELHI, July 27. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may offer New Delhi’s mediation in settling the Ukrainian conflict during his visit to Ukraine scheduled for August, a source in the Indian parliament told TASS.

"India may offer mediation on the matter of settling the Ukrainian crisis. Such a proposal can be made during Modi’s visit to Ukraine, with the possibility of it discussed at present, the source said.

"India has long-standing friendly relations with Russia and the Prime Minister has good relations established with President Vladimir Putin," the source indicated. "India at the same time has also good relations with Ukraine. Both sides have trust in India," he stressed.

"India repeatedly stated readiness to help in conflict resolution. However, this is possible only with the consent of both parties," the source noted. Indian authorities always said that only talks and diplomacy could facilitate it, he added.

Modi’s visit to Ukraine may take place during the third week of August and most probably on August 23, the WION news channel said earlier, citing diplomatic sources.