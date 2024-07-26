Russian troops training to destroy Western-made weapons — top brass

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov reported to Defense Minister Andrey Belousov at a practice range of the Leningrad Military District that troops were training taking into account the specifics of the Ukrainian army’s use of Western-made weapons, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

The ministry reported earlier on Friday that Defense Minister Belousov inspected the troop training process at a practice range of the Leningrad Military District and talked with contract-enlisted personnel.

"Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov reported that all the practical courses on the training ground were held under the direction of experienced instructors who had gained combat experience in the special military operation and were organized taking into account the specifics of the enemy’s use of Western-made weapons," the ministry said in a statement.

On July 4, Defense Minister Belousov took part in a meeting chaired by Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on enlisting personnel for the Russian Armed Forces. The meeting discussed the issues of raising the efficiency of selecting candidates for military service under contract this year. As Medvedev said, about 190,000 individuals had signed military service contracts in the first few months of 2024.