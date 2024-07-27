Battlegroup North engages Ukrainian army manpower — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The Battlegroup North of the Russian Armed Forces engaged manpower in six Ukrainian brigades during the special military operation, Battlegroup Spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin told TASS.

"Units of the Battlegroup engaged manpower and material of 57th mechanized infantry brigade, 92nd assault brigade, 36th marine corps brigade, 113th and 125th territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas of Russkaya Lozovaya, Velikiye Prokhody, Liptsy, Veseloye, Yurchenkovo, Volchansk, and Tikhoye. Enemy lost up to 240 servicemen," the spokesman said.

The enemy also lost a Kozak armored combat vehicle, a M777 howitzer, and a field ammunition depot, he added.