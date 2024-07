WASHINGTON, July 27. /TASS/. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed that Donald Trump had been wounded at the rally by a bullet or its fragments, the Associated Press news agency said.

"What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle," the news agency reported, citing the FBI statement.

The attempt to assassinate Trump was made on July 13 at the rally in Pennsylvania.