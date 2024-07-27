Parliaments of Tunisia, Algeria call to provide protection to Palestinian people

RABAT, July 27. /TASS/. Parliaments of Tunisia and Algeria adopted a joint statement urging to provide international protection to Palestinian people and deliver humanitarian and medical aid to it, the Tunis Afrique Presse news agency said.

The two parliaments spoke for accelerating the procedure of calling Israel to criminal liability and enforcing adherence to international humanitarian law and international legislation, "in particular, resolutions of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, and the International Court of Justice."

The parliaments decisively condemned the continuing aggression of Israel.